Man shot, killed on Glenwood Ave. in Rochester identified

Rochester police have identified the man shot to death on Glenwood Avenue over the weekend.

Ziheir Roberts, 23, of Rochester was shot at least once in the torso around 12:50 p.m. Saturday, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Roberts was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No charges have been filed in connection with the fatal shooting, which marked Rochester's 54th homicide of 2023, according to RPD's Open Data Portal.

Officers are investigating the slaying. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Ziheir Roberts shot, killed on Glenwood Ave. in Rochester NY