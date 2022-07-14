Man shot and killed by Grand Prairie officer after police say he grabbed gun from car

A 31-year-old man from Dallas died after being shot by Grand Prairie police following a welfare check call Wednesday.

Grand Prairie police said they were dispatched to a home in the 2200 block of Sara Jane Parkway around 3:30 p.m. after a caller said she was fearful of her daughter’s safety after a previous domestic violence assault.

The caller told police that video footage showed 31-year-old Romanye Manuel arriving at her daughter’s home in a car that he reportedly stole during a previous domestic violence incident. The woman’s mother also told officers that she wasn’t able to get in contact with her daughter over the phone, according to a news release from the police department.

Responding officers said they found Manuel trying to run toward the stolen car while they were attempting to arrest him.

One of the police officers tried to tase and “physically restrain” the 31-year-old, but said neither “were effective in gaining control of the suspect.”

“Despite the fight with officers, the suspect forced open the driver-side door of the stolen vehicle and retrieved a handgun,” police said in a news release. “Fearing for her life, the officer shot the suspect.”

Other first responders were called to the scene to try and provide life-saving measures, but Manuel ultimately succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

One officer sustained minor injuries during the incident and was treated and released. at the scene.

The police department said it booked Manuel’s gun as evidence and that the police officers involved will be placed on administrative leave.

The news release from the police department did not specify how many officers were placed on leave, nor did it provide additional details as to how many shots were fired and where Manuel was struck.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and Grand Prairie Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards will conduct investigations into the incident.