Deadly encounter at North Sound quarry leaves 27-year-old man dead

A Mount Vernon man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed someone a witness and authorities described as a stranger on Saturday morning.

The deadly shooting happened in a quarry near Granite Falls. Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to determine why the brief encounter between the two men ended so violently.

The sound of gunfire is not unusual at the Iron Mountain Quarry. It is on the same road as the Granite Falls Sportsmen’s Club, but Saturday’s incident was far from ordinary.

When asked if anyone witnessed the shooting, Lt. Rob Martin said, “I know we have one witness.”

The witness told police that just before 11 a.m., his 27-year-old companion got into a brief verbal argument with a man he did not know. Then, the stranger pulled out a weapon and fired multiple times.

“Deputies got here on the scene and they attempted life saving measures,” Martin said. “Unfortunately, he died.”

Snohomish County deputies quickly found the suspect driving a double trailer dump truck with the name of a Granite Falls construction company on the side.

“Simultaneously, as the deputies were getting here, other responding units found him, driving through Granite Falls,” Martin explained. “They made a traffic stop and took him into custody without incident.”

Deputies stopped the driver some three miles from the quarry. At the wheel was a 22-year-old man from Mount Vernon.

Martin said detectives believe the shooting had nothing to do with the nearby gun club or the quarry.

”The only thing I know is that an altercation occurred,” Martin said. “They don’t know each other.”

“Whatever led to that altercation, we don’t know yet,” Martin continued. “What was said during that altercation, we don’t know yet. Major crimes is up there trying to piece it all together.”

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner is in charge of identifying the victim.