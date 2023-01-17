Man shot and killed by grocery security guard during fight

Columbus police have identified the man killed by a grocery store security guard on the West Side Sunday evening.

At 6:44 p.m. officers were called to the Kroger store near Wilson Road and West Broad Street on a report of a shooting, and found Paris Royal suffering from a gunshot wound.

"The incident began with an altercation between a security guard working at the business and an adult female customer," police said in a media release. "During the altercation Royal entered the business and began fighting with the security guard. During the fight, shots were fired and Royal was fatally wounded."

Royal was transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where he died about a half hour after the shooting, police said.

Police filed no charges against the security guard, but have forwarded the case to Franklin County prosecutors for review.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

