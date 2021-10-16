Man shot, killed in Harrison Twp.; deputies question shooter

Oct. 15—A Harrison Twp. man was questioned by deputies Friday morning following a deadly shooting at his home in Harrison Twp.

One man was shot and killed in the shooting reported around 4:40 a.m. in the 3900 block of Otis Drive.

The resident was identified as the shooter and taken to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office for further questioning.

The home was taped off Friday morning as multiple deputies investigated. Forensic units also responded.

The sheriff's office's Special Investigation Unit is investigating the shooting.

The man who died was not named, and deputies have not released details about what led to the shooting.

