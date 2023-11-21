A man was shot and killed in Hartwell on Monday afternoon.

Cincinnati police officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Meyers Drive at about 1:40 p.m. for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

Cincinnati Fire Department personnel responded and took the 34-year-old male victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment. The victim died from his injuries several hours later.

Police have not identified the victim and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man shot and killed in Hartwell on Monday