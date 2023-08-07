Man shot, killed on Henion St. in Rochester identified

Rochester police have identified the man shot to death Friday night in southwest Rochester.

Demetrius Rucker, 22, of Rochester was walking on Henion Street, from West Main Street, when he was shot at least once around 7 p.m., said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Rucker ran a short distance after he was shot and collapsed in a driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said that it appeared that Rucker was the intended target. A stray bullet entered a nearby home and struck a television that three children younger than 12 and an adult were watching. None of them were injured, officers said.

No charges have been filed in connection with the slaying.

Officers are investigating and ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157, CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Demetrius Rucker shot, killed on Henion St. in Rochester NY