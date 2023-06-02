Man shot, killed in Hickory ‘made everyone laugh and smile,’ friends say

Family and friends shared more with Channel 9 about a man who was shot and killed outside a friend’s home in Hickory two weeks ago.

A memorial is growing for Wade Danner at the Wimberly Crossing apartments, just feet from where he was shot and killed on May 15. Family and friends said Danner was well known at the apartment complex for helping others.

Police said that day, they found Danner dead on the porch of an apartment where he had been staying with friends. Hours afterward, investigators identified a suspect, Octavius Morgan, saying they had a first-degree murder warrant for his arrest.

Dozens of people gathered at the memorial Friday to remember Danner. They said the day of the shooting, he was caring for a dog that wasn’t being fed, which led to an argument.

“He would clean up the neighborhood. He made everyone laugh and smile. He waved to everybody,” said friend Bridgett Evans. “If there was someone out here who didn’t have a place to go, he made sure they had food.”

Police said they are still working to determine the motive and are asking for help finding Morgan. If you can help, give them a call at at 828-328-5551.

