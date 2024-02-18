Man shot and killed at home in Fresno neighborhood. Suspect fled the scene, police say

A man was shot and killed Saturday night at a Fresno home.

The shooting happened at 10:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of W. San Gabriel Avenue near Shaw and Marks avenues.

Officers arrived and found a man in his 30s who had a gunshot wound to his upper body, Fresno police Lt.. Leslie Williams said.

Officers and emergency personnel rendered medical aid to the victim at the scene and took him to a local hospital, where he died.

The motive to the shooting was unknown, but police said a suspect fled from the scene.

Williams said detectives are working to determine what occurred and identify others involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.