Man shot and killed at home on Kohler Avenue in Akron

Anthony Thompson, Akron Beacon Journal
·1 min read

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Kenmore.

The victim was shot during an altercation at a home in the 1200 block of Kohler Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. After being transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General by private vehicle, the victim died at 7:14 p.m., according to a release from the medical examiner.

Once positive identification is made and an autopsy performed, the medical examiner's will provide an update.

Second Akron shooting death in 3 days

The homicide is the second in Akron this week.

The victim of a Monday afternoon homicide in the 1400 block of S. Main St. was identified as 29-year-old Darius Hoisten, of Barberton. On Monday afternoon, Akron police responded to a shooting and found Hoisten and another victim in front of a residence. Hoisten died shortly after at a local hospital.

A third victim was discovered a short time later, on the 40 block of E. Emerling St. The two surviving victims were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined an argument escalated into an exchange of gunfire, police said.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Man dead after Akron shooting on Kohler Avenue Wednesday