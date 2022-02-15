Man shot, killed at home on Prescott Street Tuesday morning

Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
·1 min read

A man is dead after a shooting at a house on Prescott Street Tuesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Prescott Street for a shooting, Lt. Michael Pena said.

Upon entering the residence, officers found the body of a man who is believed to be in his 20s.

There have been no arrests in the shooting, but police have identified a person of interest they are trying to contact, Pena said. Police believe the victim and the person of interest knew each other.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Man shot, killed at home on Prescott Street Tuesday morning

