A man is dead after a shooting at a house on Prescott Street Tuesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Prescott Street for a shooting, Lt. Michael Pena said.

Upon entering the residence, officers found the body of a man who is believed to be in his 20s.

There have been no arrests in the shooting, but police have identified a person of interest they are trying to contact, Pena said. Police believe the victim and the person of interest knew each other.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

More news

More: Infant killed, two adults injured in train crash in San Patricio County

More: Woman killed in early morning Bishop fire identified

More: Utah woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of New Hampshire couple on North Padre Island

Ashlee Burns covers trending and breaking news in South Texas. See our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Man shot, killed at home on Prescott Street Tuesday morning