Man shot and killed at homeless camp in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

A man was fatally shot at a homeless camp in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District early Friday.

At 12:04 a.m., Seattle police officers were called to 12th Avenue South and South Lane Street for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Seattle Fire Department medics declared the man dead at the scene.

Members of SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit and homicide detectives came to the scene as officers searched for witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the violent crimes tip Line at 206-233-5000.