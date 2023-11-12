Man shot, killed at house party in west Phoenix; suspect unknown

A man was shot and killed at a house party early Sunday morning in west Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Sunday morning, police responded to reports of a large party at a house near Camelback Road and 55th Avenue. When police arrived at the house, they found hundreds of people running away from the location, as well as Carlos Vences, 23, with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.

Vences was then taken to a hospital before being pronounced dead from his injuries, police said in the release.

Detectives continued to investigate the incident, interviewing dozens of witnesses. Phoenix police said that investigators believe other witnesses at the party have information on what led up to the fatal shooting and may know who's responsible.

Police advised anyone with information regarding the identification of the suspect that shot and killed Vences to call as a silent witness at 480-Witness or 480-Testigo.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man shot, killed at party near Camelback Road and 55th Avenue