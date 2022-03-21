Man shot and killed in Indiantown, sheriff's deputies search for suspect

INDIANTOWN — A man shot and killed another person in front of an Indiantown store on Southwest Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after an argument last week, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's investigators suspect a 35-year-old man shot a 27-year-old man multiple times in front of Jake's Store in the Booker Park neighborhood of Indiantown around 1:30 p.m. March 15.

The man shot and killed was a resident of Stuart, but sheriff's officials did not release his name.

No one has been arrested.

Capt. Ruben Romero, of Martin County Sheriff's Office, said the shooter and the man he shot knew each other and had been in contact since the night before the shooting.

"We don't know exactly what the situation was," Romero said. "We do know that our suspect had had some issues with the victim in the past."

Witnesses said the suspect was arguing with the man before pulling out the gun and shooting, Romero said.

The sheriff's captain said the two were in the parking lot.

Romero said the man detectives suspect of being the shooter was living house-to-house and did not have a permanent address.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and investigators believe he was picked up by a driver in an unknown vehicle.

Romero said the driver won't face charges if he didn't know the man he picked up was involved in the shooting.

Investigators believe their suspect is armed and are searching for him.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public and said to call call Detective Ben Lisle at 772-631-4480, 911 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.

