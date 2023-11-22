Man shot, killed inside apartment in Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati police responded Nov. 21, 2023, to a shooting inside an apartment in Over-the-Rhine.

A man is dead following a shooting that happened inside an apartment building in Over-the-Rhine Tuesday night.

Cincinnati police officers responded to the 1500 block of Elm Street for the shooting just before 9 p.m., said Lt. Andrew Heyob.

A 31-year-old man, whose identity was not immediately released, was found shot inside one of the apartments where it appeared a group of people had gathered for a party, Heyob said. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Heyob said police identified multiple witnesses and were working to determine what happened.

The Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit had been called to the scene. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

The Enquirer will updated this story when more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Over-the-Rhine shooting: Man killed inside apartment during party