Man shot and killed inside Atlanta home, police say

Atlanta police are trying to figure out why a man was shot and killed on Friday afternoon.

That shooting happened inside a home on the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in Northwest Atlanta at around noon on Friday.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was in the area on Friday afternoon and spoke with police.

Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Germain Dearlove is trying to put together the pieces to the puzzle of a shooting in Northwest Atlanta that happened Friday afternoon inside the home.

“Right now, we’re working to understand the motive and trying to get some background on what exactly occurred at the location,” said Dearlove.

Police said the man was shot inside the home. He died on the scene. Homicide Commander Germain Dearlove said the home is abandoned, so that leaves them with a lot of questions.

“Upon arrival, our officers noticed he appeared to be the only one inside the house. The house seems to be an abandoned house. So we don’t know who or how many individuals hang out at this location,” Dearlove said.

That’s why they’re seeking the public’s help.

“We are seeking assistance from the community as well. If anyone saw or heard anything, please notify CRIMESTOPPERS,” said Dearlove.

As of Friday afternoon, police were talking to neighbors in the area and trying to get in contact with the victim’s family.

Police continue to investigate this fatal incident.

