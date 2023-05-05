Man shot, killed inside Braddock apartment building

A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment building in Braddock on Friday.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Library Street at 11:49 a.m.

Once on scene, first responders found the man, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County homicide is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Gateway High School evacuated, dismissed early due to bomb threat Scratch-off ticket worth $3 million sold at local Shop ‘n Save Police looking for 2 suspects seen on Ross Township Best Buy roof overnight The benefits and risks of investing in gold and silver DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts