Man shot, killed inside doorway of Atlanta home
Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in northwest Atlanta Friday morning.
Police responded to a shooting call at 2600 Baker Road NW around 1:45 a.m. this morning. When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death inside the doorway of the home.
Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach learned the victim is a 30-year-old man. Police have not released his name but have been in contact with the family.
Police said it appears the shots were fired from the street. Gehlbach watched as officers collected shell casings.
APD homicide commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said they are working to get doorbell camera video from neighbors.
