Man shot and killed inside home in Akron's Goodyear Heights neighborhood

A 38-year-old man was shot and killed inside a home in Akron's Goodyear Heights neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to the Akron Police Department and the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to a police news release, officers responded just after 7 p.m. to a residence in the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue, where the man was shot and killed.

The medical examiner's office said the man was lying on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:25 p.m.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy. The man's name is being withheld pending identification and notification of his family.

Police said the investigation is still in its early stages, and the exact circumstances are unknown.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Man shot, killed inside Goodyear Heights home in Akron