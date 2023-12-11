Man shot, killed inside house on Robin St. in Rochester

A man was shot to death Sunday evening in northwest Rochester.

Emergency responders were called to 103 Robin St. around 7:30 p.m. to investigating the report of a shooting, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Arriving officers found a 37-year-old Rochester man inside the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to police.

The injured man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived, Umbrino said. The man's name was not released.

Officers said it appeared that several people were inside the Robin Street house, which is active in drug sales, when an altercation occurred. As the fight escalated, the man was shot several times, Umbrino said.

Robin Street is a residential road off Emerson Street in Rochester.

No charges have been filed in connection with the killing, which marked Rochester's 55th homicide of the year, according to RPD's Open Data Portal. Police continue to investigate the shooting death.

Anyone with information or video regarding the shooting is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

