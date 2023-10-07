Man shot, killed inside Kansas City business Saturday. Person in custody, police say

A man was fatally shot inside a business in Kansas City’s Northeast neighborhood Saturday, police say.

Just after noon, police officers responded to a shooting call at the 2700 block of Independence Avenue, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers found an adult male lying inside the business unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services, Becchina said.

Detectives believe the victim had an “interaction” with another man inside the building before gunfire broke out. Police detained one person at the scene, according to Becchina.

Neither the dead man nor the man detained by police have been publicly identified, and many details of the shooting still remain unclear.

Early Saturday afternoon, gloved officers stood inside yellow police tape surrounding a Cricket Wireless at 2706 Independence Ave.

Detectives are seeking to interview witnesses and processing the scene for evidence, Becchina said. The case remains under investigation.

The man’s death was the 148th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last year, the city had recorded 132 homicides.