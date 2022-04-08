Man shot, killed inside Range Rover near Midtown parking garage

Police are investigating what led up to a man’s shooting death inside a car in Midtown Atlanta.

An Atlanta officer working an off duty job heard gunshots in the area of 12th and Crescent Avenue around 2 a.m. The officer found a man shot to death inside a white Range Rover.

Homicide commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said the 28-year-old victim was a passenger inside the car. Woolfolk told Channel 2 Action News that a person is cooperating on the scene and they have recovered surveillance video.

“All the parties and pieces we need at this point are here on scene and we’ll work through the night to determine the rest of the circumstances,” he said.

This area of Midtown where the shooting happened is popular for nightlife.

Police said as of now they do not have any indication that the shooting is connected to one of the nearby clubs.

“We are going to work complete timeline back to see where they were coming from and exactly what was going on,” Woolfolk said.

