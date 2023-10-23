Man shot and killed inside Rochester store; investigation underway

A man was shot and killed inside a store on Hudson Avenue in Rochester on Sunday.

Rochester police said the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. inside the store located in the 1000 block of Hudson Avenue. Police said a man in his 20’s was inside the store to make a purchase when an unidentified suspect entered the store, walked up to the man and shot him multiple times at close range.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The shooting appears to have been targeted, police said.

No suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anybody with information or video to call 911, the Major Crimes Section at (585) 428-7157, Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Man shot and killed inside Rochester NY store; investigation underway