Man shot and killed inside Subway restaurant on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed inside a Subway restaurant on the South Side Thursday night.

Officers responded to a person shot inside of a Subway restaurant near the 100 block of West 79th Street around 11:40 p.m. Police found an unidentified man who was shot in the head.

Preliminary investigation found that the man was shot by an unidentified man who was inside of the restaurant sand fled the scene on foot.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.

