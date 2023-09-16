Man shot, killed at Jackson Avenue AutoZone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed at an AutoZone in Nutbush Saturday, according to Memphis Police.

At 11:31 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at 4011 Jackson Avenue where a male victim was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say there is no suspect information available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.