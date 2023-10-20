Man shot and killed just a few steps from Durham police headquarters is identified

The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting death that occurred on Wednesday evening, just a few steps away from their headquarters.

Jerry Miles, 33, was found shot fatally on the 900 block of East Main Street after police received a report of a gunshot wound after 9 p.m. The police headquarters is located at 602 East Main Street.

Police identified the victim as Miles on Friday.

A suspect was arrested Wednesday in the shooting. Police declined to release the identity of the alleged shooter when contacted by The News & Observer, citing an ongoing investigation.

An obituary for Miles was posted on Facebook mourning his death.

Although fewer people have been shot non-fatally in Durham this year, the number of people shot and killed so far has surpassed that of 2022 and is on track to surpass 2021.

There have been 33 people shot fatally in Durham this year, compared to 32 in all of 2022 and 34 in all of 2021, according to the most recent Durham police statistics.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Investigator D. Johnson at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29541 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.