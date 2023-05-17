Man shot and killed just north of Palm Springs

A man was shot and killed north of Palm Springs on Tuesday morning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies got a report of a shooting just after 5 a.m. in the 64000 block of 16th Avenue and found the man when they arrived, according to a department press release. Deputies and later paramedics tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's department didn't announce the killing until Wednesday morning, more than 24 hours after it happened.

The area where the man died is north of Interstate 10 near many windmills and just south of the Sentinel Energy Center power station. There sheriff's department didn't describe in detail where he was found.

The department didn't release the man's identity, saying his next of kin is still being identified, and released no other details about the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man shot dead north of Palm Springs, Riverside County sheriff says