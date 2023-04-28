Man shot and killed at Kent apartment complex

Kent police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex Thursday evening.

According to the Kent Police Department, officers were called to the complex in the 23200 block of 61st Avenue South just after 6:30 p.m. A 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing a person lying in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries and quickly started life saving efforts, but the 26-year-old Kent man was pronounced dead at the scene after Puget Sound Fire and Medics arrived.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kent PD tip line at 253-856-5805 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.