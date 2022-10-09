Man shot and killed at Kroger gas station, Memphis Police say

A man was shot and killed at a Kroger gas station Sunday midday.

At approximately 12:10 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting at the Kroger on Riverdale Road and East Shelby Drive.

At 12:09 pm, officers responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Riverdale. One adult male shooting victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Prelim info indicates that the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored sports car.

The investigation is ongoing.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police also said, that the suspect fled in a dark-colored sports car, possibly a Chevrolet Camaro or a Ford Mustang.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

