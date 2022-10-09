Man shot and killed at Kroger gas station, Memphis Police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man was shot and killed at a Kroger gas station Sunday midday.

At approximately 12:10 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting at the Kroger on Riverdale Road and East Shelby Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police also said, that the suspect fled in a dark-colored sports car, possibly a Chevrolet Camaro or a Ford Mustang.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

