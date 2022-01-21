Man shot, killed by Lacey police after firing at officer Thursday night

A man was shot and killed by police officers Thursday night in Lacey after he opened fire and struck one of the officers who was wearing a protective vest.

According to KIRO 7 News, Lacey police officers were dispatched to a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Axis Street Southeast off Yelm Highway.

The woman had gone to a neighbor’s home when officers contacted the man they believed to be the suspect. Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower told KIRO 7 that when the two Lacey officers tried to arrest the man, he fought with them and then pulled a gun and proceeded to fire.

One of the officers was shot in the chest by the man, but he was wearing a protective vest, which stopped the bullet. The officers then fired back, killing the man.

Lower said the two officers had minor injuries but were otherwise unhurt.

The Capitol Metro Independent Team, composed of members from several police agencies in Thurston County, is investigating this incident.