Man shot and killed in Lacey, suspect arrested for second-degree murder

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Lacey on Saturday evening.

At about 6:12 p.m., officers responded to a “traffic-related disturbance” in a parking lot in the 2500 block of Marvin Road.

A 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound involved in the incident was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Lacey Police Department.

Police arrested a 48-year-old man who resides in Thurston County in connection to this incident. He was booked into the Thurston County Jail on probable cause for second-degree murder.