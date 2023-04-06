Man shot, killed in Lancaster, police say

A man died after he was shot in Lancaster, according to police.

Police said they were called around 1 a.m. Thursday to Hughes Street for the incident.

When they arrived, officers found a man lying on the floor who had been shot. Officers gave him medical attention and he was taken to the local hospital, where he later died, they said.

Police said while they don’t have any more information they can share, they are investigating the case as a homicide.

There aren’t currently any suspects in the case, investigators said.

Anyone with information should call Lancaster police at 803-283-3313, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174, Multijurisdictional Task Force at 803-283-3388. Information can also be left anonymously by clicking here.

