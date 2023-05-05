Man shot and killed by LAPD in downtown Los Angeles after car chase

A man was shot and killed by Los Angeles Police Department officers early Friday after a car chase in downtown Los Angeles, according to police.

Officers saw a man with a handgun at about 1 a.m. in the area of Manchester Avenue and Hoover Street, according to a Police Department news release. The man ran into a white Mercedes-Benz with two other people, including a woman, and officers pursued the vehicle.

The car went onto the 110 Freeway heading north and continued onto the 10 Freeway east and exited onto Maple Avenue and 16th Street, police said. Two people in the car got out and ran. Officers ran after a man who jumped out of the car.

He ran underneath a bridge and took out a gun; policed fired and shot him, according to the release. The man was hospitalized and pronounced dead. The other two people who were in the car are still at large.

An officer had an abrasion on his hand as a result of the incident. A firearm was recovered at the scene and booked into evidence.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.