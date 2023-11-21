Man shot, killed in Las Vegas alley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man who was found in an alley early Monday morning.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, a report was received around 5:19 a.m. regarding an injured man near the 200 block of W. Monroe Avenue and B Street, just west of the I-15 freeway. The man was suffering a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case. The identification of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact LVMPD Homicide at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

