Man shot, killed in Lenoir, deputies say

A man is dead after being shot in his SUV late Tuesday night in Lenoir, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded for reports of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. to Harpertown Drive off Hoods Creek Road west of Lenoir.

A man was found dead in a grey Range Rover SUV from an apparent gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Lenoir Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office with the investigation, deputies said.

A person of interest has been identified and investigators are trying to find the person for question, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call deputies at 828-758-2324.

