A man was shot and killed in his Loris home. Police have arrested the second man involved

Franklin Vereen-Price was arrested on Thursday for allegedly shooting and killing a Loris man in his house in December.

Vereen-Price has been charged with murder, first-degree burglary, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Horry County booking.

His partner, Sean Page, has also been charged with murder, first-degree burglary, and various other drug and firearm charges. Vereen-Price was arrested Jan. 18 and Page was arrested on Dec. 27. Both are being held without bail at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

On Dec. 15 around 11 p.m., Vereen-Price and Page allegedly broke into the home of Ron Riggins along Kingcrest Drive in Loris, according to the arrest report. This was a planned robbery and Vereen-Price and Page were armed with a handgun.

Police found Vereen-Price’s phone at the crime scene which contained the robbery plans, the arrest report stated. A witness told police they saw Vereen-Price in the area prior to the shooting and said he fled soon after, according to the arrest report . Page’s phone records show the same: Page was in the neighborhood before the shooting and left immediately after.

Based on this evidence, Horry County Police find there to be probable cause both Vereen-Price and Page committed manslaughter, resulting in the death of Riggins.

The incident report states officers responded to a shooting and found Riggins inside the house with no pulse. He died in his home, according to previous reporting by The Sun News.