Man shot and killed in Madison identified as an 18-year-old Milwaukee man

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 18-year-old man shot and killed Friday morning on Madison's north side as Laron D. Bynum of Milwaukee.

Bynum was found shot to death in a stolen Kia in a residential area of Madison, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

“I’m sad that an 18-year-old lost their life to gun violence,” said North District Capt. Kelly Donahue at a news conference on Friday.

On Tuesday, the medical examiner's office identified the shooting victim as Bynum.

Police believe the shooting is connected to another shooting in a nearby residential area that resulted in Vera Court Neighborhood Center going into lockdown, according to the State Journal.

The death remains under investigation by the City of Madison Police Department.

