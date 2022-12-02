Man shot and killed by Mariposa County sheriff’s deputy identified by law enforcement

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed by a deputy Wednesday as Joshua Antelope, 24, according to a Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Authorities said Antelope was an unhoused individual from Mariposa County.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about a man with a knife who was breaking into First Baptist Church located on Frank Wilson Road.

A post on the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Wednesday said authorities placed the school and church on lockdown.

Another post informed the public that there was no threat to the school. According to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, all deputies involved in the shooting were immediately placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

According to the release, a critical incident video which includes body worn camera footage, will be released when all information is gathered.