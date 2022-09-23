Man shot, killed on Mazda Terrace in Rochester

A man in his 40s was shot to death Thursday night, marking Rochester's 60th homicide of 2022. Officers were called to Mazda Terrace, near Hollenbeck Street, around 9 p.m. New York State Police troopers in the area arrived to find a man in his 40s who was shot at least once in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Lt. Michael Perkowski of the Rochester Police Department said the man and a second person were involved in an argument when shots were fired, striking and killing one man.

Rochester saw 81 homicides in 2021 when the Flower City had the fifth-highest homicide rate in the nation. The city is currently averaging a slaying every 4.4 days in 2022, a pace comparable to last year's.

No charges have been filed in connection with Thursday's slaying. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.

