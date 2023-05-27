Man shot, killed in McCandless

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in McCandless Saturday morning.

According to Allegheny County 911, units were called to the 700 block of Nineteen North Drive at 6:57 a.m.

At the scene, first responders found a man who had been shot in an unspecified location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, another man was taken into custody at the scene.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

