Man shot and killed in McDonald’s parking lot; case of possible mistaken identity, deputies say

Deputies in Brevard County said a man is dead after being shot in a case of possible mistaken identity.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night in Port St John.

At around 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a person shot at the McDonald’s at 6857 North Highway 1.

After arriving at the scene, deputies found a white male in the parking lot with a gunshot wound, who was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

According to a news release, the preliminary investigation found that the deceased had walked up to a vehicle in the parking lot and attacked the male driver, who was eating his food.

Deputies said that during the unprovoked attack, the driver grabbed a firearm and fired one shot, hitting the man who attacked him.

Based on the evidence so far, it appears the deceased mistakenly attacked the driver, believing him to be someone else, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the deceased or the driver at this time, and no arrests have been made yet.

Deputies are still interviewing potential witnesses and collecting evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

They will release more information when it becomes available.

