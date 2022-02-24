Man shot and killed in McDonald’s possibly over his spot in line, Texas cops say

A man was shot and killed in a McDonald’s restaurant on Wednesday, Feb. 23, and officers are searching for the alleged gunman, Houston police say.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Westheimer Road in west Houston, KTRK reported.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead inside the restaurant, police said. His identity has not been publicly disclosed.

People inside the restaurant told police the victim was shot after he and another person argued over their spot in line, according to KRIV.

The shooter, who was wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants, fled the restaurant, KPRC reported.

Police did not offer a description of the suspect, who remains at large as of Thursday, Feb. 24. Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston Police at 713-222-TIPS.

