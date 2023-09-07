Man shot and killed in McKeesport

A man was shot and killed late Wednesday night in McKeesport, Allegheny County Police tell Channel 11 News.

Police say the man was found on Flagler Street near Grant Alley just before 10:20 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta is working to gather more information. Watch Channel 11 Morning News from 4:30 to 7 a.m. for live updates.

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested or if they know who committed the crime.

