Man shot and killed in Memphis, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in the Buntyn area.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Spottswood at 8:43 p.m.

The victim arrived at St. Francis on Park in a private vehicle.

He was later pronounced dead, MPD said.

No suspect information was released.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

