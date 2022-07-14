Man shot and killed in Memphis, police say
A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in the Buntyn area.
Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Spottswood at 8:43 p.m.
The victim arrived at St. Francis on Park in a private vehicle.
He was later pronounced dead, MPD said.
No suspect information was released.
Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.
