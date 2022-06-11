Man shot and killed in Methuen

Jun. 11—METHUEN — An investigation into a fatal shooting in Methuen is currently underway as police look to apprehend a suspect.

Friday night at around 2:40 a.m., the Methuen Police Department responded to reports of shots fired around Gage Street, according to a press release by the Essex District Attorney's office.

Arriving on scene Police found a man with gunshot wounds. He was treated there by first responders, and then brought to the Holy Family Hospital where he died.

An investigation is being conducted by the Essex County District Attorney's office, Methuen Police Detectives and the Essex County State Police Detective Unit.

Investigators believe that there is no ongoing threat to public safety and that the shooting was not a random act of violence.

The search for the suspect is still underway, according to a representative from the Essex District Attorney's office.