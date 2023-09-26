Man shot and killed by Miami-Dade detective after car chase, shootout, police say

An armed carjacking Monday night in Miami that led to a police chase, ended in the death of a suspect who was killed during a shootout with police, according to law enforcement. The police officer who fired the fatal shot was unharmed.

The incident began in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood at about 9 p.m., police said, where three men carjacked a silver Nissan. No other information about the stolen vehicle, or the exact location of where it was stolen, was available Tuesday morning.

Police did say that as Miami cops pursued the three men in the stolen vehicle, they lost sight of the car and notified nearby Miami-Dade robbery task force detectives, who took up the chase.

“They [Miami Police] tried to follow, but lost sight,” said Miami-Dade Police spokesman Luis Sierra.

Police said county Robbery Intervention Detectives picked up on the silver Nissan and gave chase at Northwest 32nd Avenue and State Road 112. A law enforcement source said one of the men fired at police from the car before the vehicle crashed at Northwest 12th Avenue and 23rd Street.

As police approached, one of the suspects again fired at police and an officer returned fire and killed the suspect, police said. The other two men were unharmed and taken into custody.

Police still hadn’t named the man killed or the two men taken into custody, who had not been charged with a crime. They said a firearm was recovered.