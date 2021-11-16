Man shot and killed in midtown Newport News parking lot

Police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night in the midtown section of Newport News.

At 11:10 p.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of Jefferson Avenue, near Jefferson Lab, after receiving reports of a shooting.

Police say they were searching a parking lot outside a local business when they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at 11:18 p.m.

Police have not yet released any information regarding the victim’s identity or possible suspects.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit online tips to P3tips.com.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com