Man shot and killed in Midtown, police say

A man is dead after a shooting in Midtown.

Wednesday evening, just after 11 p.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the Belvedere Garden Apartments at 32 N. Belvedere Blvd.

Officers found one victim; he was rushed to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead.

MPD said no one is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspect information was released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

