Man shot and killed in New Milford, prosecutors say

A man was shot and killed in New Milford on Saturday night, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office stated.

At approximately 7:10 p.m., New Milford police responded to 900 Boulevard and found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, prosecutors said in a release.

The identity of the victim and what lead to the shooting was not released, but authorities are calling it a homicide.

The investigation by the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit and the New Milford Police Department remains active, Prosecutor Mark Musella stated.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Prosecutors investigating homicide in New Milford NJ