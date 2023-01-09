Man shot and killed Monday morning near Homestead. Miami-Dade police looking for tips

An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death near Homestead early Monday, according to Miami-Dade police.

At around 5:30 a.m., police spokesman Det. Chris Thomas told the Miami Herald, units rushed to the 29600 block of Southwest 158th Place in response to shots fired. There they found a man who had been shot multiple times before paramedics declared him dead on scene.

The shooter remains at large, Thomas noted.

Authorities didn’t release additional information.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting can contact Crime Stoppers Miami by dialing 305-471-8477 or visiting CrimeStoppers305.com. All tips are anonymous.